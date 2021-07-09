Cancel
Fairfield, CA

All Things Real Estate: Contractor violating Home Improvement Act by asking for 50% deposit

By Tim Jones
Daily Republic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I’m a regular reader of your Saturday-turned-Friday newspaper column and I’ve always appreciated your wisdom and advice. I know you’ve written about swimming pools before, but now I have a unique problem. I’m trying to get a swimming pool built in my backyard and I’m having a heck of a time with the city. My backyard overlooks a valley below and so I figured the pool and the view would be breathtaking. I hired a pool company to design the pool and other things like an outside kitchen and cabana. The company quoted me an all-inclusive price for everything. We signed the contract and I gave them 50% of the money up-front. But when they went to the city to pull the permits, the city told them I wouldn’t be able to build without a soil engineer signing off on the job. They were concerned the project could cause the hill behind my house to slide down. The pool isn’t that big and I think the city is entirely overreacting. The pool company said the cost of the engineer wasn’t covered by our contract and so I paid over $5,000 for a soil engineer to do drillings and tests and give me a report. His opinion was that I could do the project but would have to build a retaining wall with an estimated cost of almost $80,000! That’s way over my budget. So I contacted the pool company and told them I was cancelling the pool and wanted my money back. They told me they would cancel, but all the money I gave them covered the work they did so far and the rest was damages for backing out of the contract. At this point I don’t know what to do.

www.dailyrepublic.com

