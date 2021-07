Godzilla vs. Kong has crossed a new box office milestone worldwide! Godzilla vs. Kong was one of the biggest theatrical releases during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and had only gotten more kaiju sized when it started hitting international territories. With the final film in the MonsterVerse quadrilogy thus far now finally hitting theaters in Japan following a series of delays due to the pandemic, the film is still finding all kinds of new success at the box office in Japan. In fact, during its opening weekend it actually took the top spot even with all of the competition.