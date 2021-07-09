Cancel
Mental Health

How to Discard Stress and Negativity During the Pandemic for Better Mental Health? Helpful Tips by Michael Osland

By Vic Di Criscio
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur mental health is the foundation of our life! If you have good mental health, you can accomplish any goal and can also lead a happy life. The pandemic, with its adverse effects, had affected the mental health of people across the globe. But if you look at things positively, it has also given us ample time to address our mental health and clear out all the negativity and stress. So, we can either utilize this time by stressing more or taking out the stressors from our lives and boosting our mental health.

