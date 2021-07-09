Take a Tour of AC/DC Drummer Phil Rudd’s $2 Million 1980s Hideaway

Paul Stanley spoke to Ultimate Classic Rock about the lack of involvement of Peter Criss and Ace Frehley in KISS's new A&E documentary "Biography: KISStory", which is set to premiere with a two-night event on June 27 and June 28 from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET. Stanley says Frehley and Criss's sound bites during the documentary come from archival interviews because both wanted to be paid and have "final editing rights" in order to be part of the project. In addition, Criss would not grant permission for the documentary makers to use the song "Beth" — which he co-wrote — in the film.