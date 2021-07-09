Cancel
Congratulations to Patricia LaMarr! This Week’s Sierra Theatre and Uptown Cinemas Ticket Winner!

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to our weekly feature where we give you a chance to win a pair of passes to the Sierra Theatre and Uptown Cinemas. Congratulations to this week’s winner Patricia LaMarr! You could be our next winner. Just scroll down and use our handy entry form. You can enter once per day from each email address.

Theater & DanceWharton Journal Spectator

PLAZA THEATRE: Tickets on sale now for Hello Dolly! production

Tickets for the Plaza Theatre’s Hello Dolly! production are now on sale. The performances are July 30 through Aug. 15. This production is directed by Henri-Ann Nortman and Betty Vick. It is being presented through special arrangement with Tams-Whitmark Music Library, according to the Plaza Theatre. The musical adaptation of...
MoviesPosted by
TheStreet

National Theatre Live Is Back On The Big Screen At A Cinema Near You!

WHAT: Fathom Events, National Theatre, and BY Experience present The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Follies . NT Live: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2021 Encore) Filmed live from the National Theatre in London, this critically acclaimed production, based on the novel by Mark Haddon and directed by Marianne Elliot ( Angels in America, War Horse), has astonished audiences around the world and received seven Olivier and five Tony Awards®. Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at maths, while everyday life presents some barriers. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbour's dog, it takes him on a journey that upturns his world. NT Live: Follies (2021 Encore) Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee, and Imelda Staunton play the magnificent Follies in this dazzling production. Featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21, Stephen Sondheim's legendary musical was directed by Dominic Cooke ( The Courier) and filmed live on the London stage at the National Theatre in 2017. New York, 1971. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs, and lie about themselves. Winner of Academy, Tony®, Grammy, and Olivier awards, Sondheim's previous work includes A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, and Sunday in the Park with George.
MoviesTime Out Global

Win tickets to The Luna Cinema courtesy of American Express

Sounds good, right? We think so. Because not only is The Luna Cinema a glorious summer experience, the films this year are some of our favourites. We’re talking the likes of ‘Pretty Woman’, ‘Knives Out’, ‘Black Panther’, ‘Romeo + Juliet’ and ‘Joker’, each in some of the UK’s loveliest locations. To enter? Just enter your details below. As simple as that.
Marfa, TXPlainview Daily Herald

Destination Marfa to open at Premiere Cinema next week

Destination Marfa, a film written, produced and filmed locally by Lockney-native Andy Stapp, will make its local debut at Premiere Cinema in Lubbock next week. Premiere Cinemas will host a one-time showing of the movie – complete with a red carpet and movie memorabilia – on July 20. There will be a 7 p.m. and a 9 p.m. show with a question-and-answer session between showings. Actors Tony Todd and Stelio Savante will be available with Stapp to talk with local fans. Those interested can reach out to cara939@gmail.com for ticket information.
Performing Arts963kklz.com

Listen To Wendy To Win Tickets To Super Summer Theatre

Take the family out to Spring Mountain Ranch State Park and enjoy one of Super Summer Theatre’s 2021 Summer shows!. Listen to Wendy Rush at 12:40 pm Tuesday, July 6th through Friday, July 9th to win a family four-pack of tickets to Super Summer Theatre valid for one show performance of You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown, Viva Las POPera, or Smokey Joe’s Cafe.
discoverourcoast.com

Liberty Theatre event tickets available

ASTORIA — Tickets for a variety of shows at the Liberty Theatre are available to purchase at libertyastoria.org. Upcoming shows will feature folk musician John Craigie; Pigs on the Wing, a Pink Floyd tribute band; ESCAPE, a Journey tribute band; the Hermitage Piano Trio; and others. The theater will also host a free block party on Aug. 7.
MoviesKilleen Daily Herald

O.T. Fagbenle enjoyed placing comedy in Black Widow

O.T. Fagbenle enjoyed dropping comedy into 'Black Widow'. The 40-year-old actor stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster as Rick Mason and explained how his role in the sitcom 'Maxxx' influenced the humour in the film. O.T. told the website Collider: "They really gave us space to play. My...
Saint Anthony, MNMinnesota Daily

Calling all cinema lovers and movie-theater-popcorn enthusiasts — St. Anthony Main Theatre is back in business

After a year of virtual cinema, the closest movie theater to campus has reopened its doors to the public. Slick red vinyl seats, hushed whispers as overhead lights dim, an occasional slurp of someone’s Diet Coke and the smell of stale popcorn that lingers in the air long after the audience has dispersed — these are the bits and pieces of the American movie theater experience that set it apart from streaming the latest hit from the comfort of one’s own living room.
Entertainmentfranchising.com

Franchise Theatre School Congratulates Scholarship Winners

Over the last few months, all of the part-time franchises in the Razzamataz Theatre School network have worked alongside the prestigious newspaper for the performing arts industry The Stage. Together, they have created an exciting scholarship opportunity for children and young people across the UK. The network are offering thousands of pounds worth of free tuition, something which means a great deal to many families trying to support their kids.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

Tickets for 'Hamilton' at the Fox Theatre go on sale this week

ATLANTA — Here is your chance to see 'Hamilton' at the Fox Theatre when it makes its much-anticipated return since the COVID pandemic forced Broadway shows across the country to shut down. Producer Jeffery Seller and Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta announced that tickets will go on sale Thursday,...
Sierra Vista, AZmyheraldreview.com

Sierra Vista Community Theatre - Colors of Blackmail

The Sierra Vista Community Theatre presents 'Color of Blackmail' a 1940's noir thriller set in a radio station that is shrouded in secrets that private investigator, Harry Lockwood must uncover. 'Colors of Blackmail' is showing at the Sierra Vista Community Theatre Group located inside the Mall of Sierra Vista starting...
Lubbock, TXeverythinglubbock.com

LCT & Horizon Disney’s Descendants starting this week at LHUCA Firehouse Theatre

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Community Theatre’s Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a story that is plated in present-day, and in the kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains. Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos – the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar – are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents’ sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? You can find out more information here.
Herndon, VArestonnow.com

NextStop Theatre unveils shortened fall lineup, tickets on sale today

Herndon’s NextStop Theatre Company will fully reopen this fall with a trio of shows to kick off its eighth season. Announced on Thursday (July 15), the truncated fall 2021 lineup features the comedy “An Act of God” (Aug. 12-Sept. 5), the action-adventure play “Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood” (Sept. 10-19), and the ’70s disco musical “Disaster!” (Oct. 7-Nov. 7).
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

