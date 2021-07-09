3D printers for kids: The best picks and what you need to know

So you want to enable your child's creativity, or you want to bond with them more? That's great! There are many cheap 3D printers out there, but not all of them are good, especially for younger people, so we've come up with some of the best that kids will be able to pick up and that have ecosystems and accessories to back them up. Nurturing a kid's creativity is incredibly important, and a 3D printer could help you with that. It'd be unfortunate to buy one only to find out it wasn't what you'd hoped, though, so here are some 3D printers and accessories that you and your child can enjoy together.