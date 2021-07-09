What doctors wish patients knew about healthy eating

You can have diabetes and love a long life, managing it—but it's also deadly, one of the leading causes of death in America. Why is it so dangerous? "Diabetes is the condition in which the body does not properly process food for use as energy," says the CDC. "Most of the food we eat is turned into glucose, or sugar, for our bodies to use for energy. The pancreas, an organ that lies near the stomach, makes a hormone called insulin to help glucose get into the cells of our bodies. When you have diabetes, your body either doesn't make enough insulin or can't use its own insulin as well as it should. This causes sugars to build up in your blood." Better, then, to not get it at all. There are some simple tricks you can use to avoid ever getting diabetes (although some people are genetically disposed). Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.