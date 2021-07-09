Cancel
Video Games

Unmaze for Android is a stunningly illustrated adventure through a sinister labyrinth

By Rachel Mogan
Android Central
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour little brother and your boyfriend have been missing for two days. Search parties and authorities aren't turning up any leads, and there's been a string of unsolved missing person cases in your town recently. Looking for answers, you find a strange blue crystal and some ominous notes about a lost civilization in your brother's room. And when you look into the crystal, you can see and hear your boyfriend?!

