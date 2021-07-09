Emma G: “I wish someone had taught me to value my time better”

I’ve had Tourette’s tics since the age of five, but they went undiagnosed for about 15 years. I was just told it was a habit and to stop doing it, but I’d be getting tics in my eyes, my head, my shoulders, and all parts of my body would tense and contort and whatnot. It made it quite tricky growing up because I’d be in bed, for instance, thinking, ​‘Don’t do it, don’t do it…’ And then it would happen, and it would keep happening. I got quite frustrated at times, and it got worse as I got older. When I was a student I was working at Rock City in Nottingham, and people I was serving would notice the tics and it got a bit embarrassing, and that’s when I thought, ​‘Let’s get this looked at.’ I went to a few GPs who disregarded it and said it was a habit, but then I found one doctor who sat down with me for about 45 minutes, researched what it could be and referred me to a neurologist and psychologist, which is how it got diagnosed.