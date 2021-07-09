Emma G: “I wish someone had taught me to value my time better”
…The songs I ended up writing varied in topic but they all came back to making a positive impact. Using music to empower people, inspire people to own their awkwardness, and fall in love with themselves again. Because when we love ourselves, we can love each other better… and when we love each other, we can overcome the fear-mongering and hatred perpetuated throughout society. Then, we can hopefully reach equality in this country and beyond!thriveglobal.com
