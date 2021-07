As I write, it is the Fourth of July and I am visiting my family home after many years away. Sitting on the roof with my children watching fireworks light up the sky I feel the pull within myself about the complexities of it all: a night sky full of color and my kids' wonder-filled eyes, a country that many have served to strive toward independence, all overshadowed by the knowledge that we live on stolen land, built by slaves in an America where not all are free.