Aashish Chanana of Media Factory International: “Stay focused, and never give up”

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), announced today an extension to its previously announced investment from Brand Capital International (BCI), the strategic investment arm of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd ("BCCL" or "The Times Group") , India's largest media conglomerate. As previously announced, an affiliate of Brand Capital International has agreed to an initial investment of US$2 million in common shares of QYOU Media at a price of C$0.32 per share, subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India. The completion of the investment was subject to, among other things, the approval of the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") by July 12, 2021. Due to the fact that the parties have not received regulatory approval, they have agreed to extend the approval deadline from July 12, 2021 to July 26, 2021.