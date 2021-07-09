Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Aashish Chanana of Media Factory International: “Stay focused, and never give up”

By Edward Sylvan
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI believe I’m doing just that with my most recent film Afreen, and my upcoming film, Emily, by raising awareness of human trafficking and terrorism. These are the two meaningful social impact issues I’m hoping to raise awareness around and motivate others to look more deeply into. As a part...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Toyota
Country
Syria
Country
India
News Break
SONY
News Break
Human Trafficking
News Break
Movies
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Update To Brand Capital International Investment In QYOU Media

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), announced today an extension to its previously announced investment from Brand Capital International (BCI), the strategic investment arm of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd ("BCCL" or "The Times Group") , India's largest media conglomerate. As previously announced, an affiliate of Brand Capital International has agreed to an initial investment of US$2 million in common shares of QYOU Media at a price of C$0.32 per share, subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India. The completion of the investment was subject to, among other things, the approval of the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") by July 12, 2021. Due to the fact that the parties have not received regulatory approval, they have agreed to extend the approval deadline from July 12, 2021 to July 26, 2021.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Just when you thought this government couldn’t go any lower, along comes the Nationality and Borders Bill

It was in the aftermath of the Second World War, as the full horrors of the bloodshed emerged, that countries came together to ensure that there would be international protection for those who suffered persecution.This led to the creation of the Refugee Convention in 1951. While it was signed under the postwar Labour government, led Clement Attlee, the document became one of the foundation stones upon which all postwar British governments have stood.When I wrote a biography of Attlee, I never thought any government would stand outside that fine British tradition. It is to the Conservatives’ shame that the United...
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...
Militarywmleader.com

Armed citizens are not what stopped Japan from invading after Pearl Harbor

The claim: The Japanese didn’t invade the US mainland after Pearl Harbor because they feared armed Americans. On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan staged an attack on Pearl Harbor, severely damaging the U.S. Pacific Fleet. Pushing back against U.S. attempts to limit Japan’s aggressive expansion, Japan launched a surprise attack on...
WorldThe Guardian

Daughter of Afghan envoy abducted and ‘severely tortured’ in Pakistan

The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was abducted in the middle of the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, held for several hours and brutally attacked, officials in both countries said on Saturday. No one has been arrested in connection with Friday’s assault on Silsila Alikhil, 26. The Afghan foreign ministry...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force forced to shell out thousands to remain in UK

A Caribbean woman whose Windrush father served in Royal Air Force (RAF) for years has been forced to shell out thousands of pounds to remain in the UK due to what lawyers term “discriminatory” British nationality laws.Sharon Vitalis, 48, who worked for the NHS for more than 15 years, has been refused status under the Windrush Scheme on the basis that she was born in Germany while her father was deployed in the country.Her five siblings, all of whom were born in the UK, were British by birth.Ms Vitalis, whose family moved back to the UK months after she was...
Norfolk, VAMilitary.com

Looking to Be Prepared for a War in the Atlantic, NATO Launches New Command

If the United States and Russia ever go toe-to-to in the Atlantic, the battle will be fought out of Norfolk, Virginia. NATO on Thursday celebrated the official launch of Joint Force Command-Norfolk, the first such command to be located in North America. It joins similar NATO commands in Brunssum, Netherlands, and Naples, Italy.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Author: 'Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true'

Kenny Xu, author and president of the advocacy group Color Us United, told Hill.TV that “Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true.”. In discussing differences between Asian American and Black education achievement rates in the United States, Xu said the experiences and historical disadvantages in both communities were “of similar magnitude.”
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
HealthPosted by
Ladders

How to stay focused during our return to “normal”

After a year and a half of adjusting to the pandemic’s changes and challenges, many of us are finally transitioning toward normalcy — returning to busier social calendars, in-person meetings, and new opportunities. And while we ease into a summer filled with social gatherings and get-togethers, it’s only natural to find ourselves struggling to stay focused at work.
Celebritieswashingtonnewsday.com

Following her quarantine boast, Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia.

Following her quarantine boast, Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia. Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia after bragging on social media about breaking the country’s quarantine restrictions. The 46-year-old analyst traveled to Australia for a reality television show and was required to stay in a 14-day hotel quarantine...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Iranian regime erupts in fury at Slovenian prime minister's speech

July 19 (UPI) -- An angry row has broken out between the European Union and the Iranian regime following an explosive statement by Janez Janša, the prime minister of Slovenia. Janša was addressing the three-day Free Iran World Summit organized by the key Iranian opposition movement, the National Council of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy