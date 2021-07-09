Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Encouraging Time Outdoors To Benefit Children’s Health And Well-Being

By Alicia Walker
Thrive Global
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we think about the good old days of our childhood, images of playing outside for hours on end with our friends, begging our parents to stay outside for an extra half hour, and getting our children’s raincoats muddy without caring all spring to mind. Nowadays, technology plays a significant role in our children’s everyday lives, making their experiences different to ours. Although mobile phones, game consoles, and the internet allow them to entertain themselves for hours on end, spending time outdoors and socialising with their friends in person is very important.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Games#Race#Outdoors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Fitnesstucsonlocalmedia.com

Aging Well: The Many Health Benefits of Breathwork

If you’re looking for an easy way to improve your physical health and mood, just breathe. The practice of breathwork, or the intentional manipulation of your breathing, has been gaining attention, thanks to the widespread popularity of yoga and meditation. However, researchers have been studying the benefits of breathwork for years.
Tulsa, OKnews9.com

Hope's Crossing Camp Gives Special Needs Children Outdoor Experiences

A week-long outdoors camp that’s changing lives for Green Country children with special needs wraps up in Tulsa today. Hope's Crossing Camp was founded in 2012 with a mission to give children with special needs life-changing experiences. And it’s free to all campers. It's held each year at Camp Loughridge...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Outdoor Yoga Class Supporting Boston Children's Hospital

Join Boston Children’s Hospital for an all-level active vinyasa yoga class at White Elephant Hotel in Nantucket, MA. Evie Marie O'Connor will guide you through an empowering 75-minute flow. Learn how you can help children and families from all over the world, and connect with others in the Yoga Reaches Out community.
KidsThe Independent

The things children like most about being outdoors, according to poll

Kids have revealed the best things about being outdoors, including rolling down hills, collecting conkers – and getting muddy. A poll of 1,000 children aged six to 10 and their parents, found jumping in puddles, climbing trees and making mud pies are also among children’s most-loved outdoor activities. And despite...
LifestyleThrive Global

How to Incorporate More Fun and Joy Into Your Daily Life

For so many adults, it is not that we’ve forgotten how to have fun as we grow older—it’s simply that we have grown to undervalue fun’s importance. It started when we were scolded in adolescence to “act our age!” A punitive warning issued when caught in a fun moment of whimsy. We are slowly but surely taught that a serious nature is a marker of maturity.
Theater & DanceThrive Global

Dancing in the Moment

EVER FIND YOURSELF IN A POSITION WHERE THERE IS ONE OUTCOME YOU ARE HOPING FOR OR EXPECTING AND THERE IS NO OTHER POSSIBLE SCENARIO YOU ARE WILLING TO IMAGINE?. If so, then you know it’s a stressful place to be. It’s the proverbial “putting your eggs in one basket.”. If...
Relationshipskidsactivitiesblog.com

25 Ideas To Make Outdoor Play Fun

Outdoor play is the best for many reasons. One of them (my favorite) is that you have so many more possibilities and ways to create unforgettable fun for your kids. The truth is that they will play even if it’s just a plain grass or dirt in your backyard. However, there are some things that you can do to make your backyard more attractive and kid-play friendly.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Tia Fagan: “Connecting to ourselves”

Connecting to ourselves: A simple practice of asking yourself — what do I need at this moment? I often recommend people find a comfortable position, place their hand on their heart, and take three deep breaths in and out through the nose with a longer exhale. As a part of my series...
Kidsmomblogsociety.com

Encouraging Our Children To Be More Creative

Creativity is not something we can force, but we can encourage it, and we can slowly nurture it should it exist. Not all children are creative, and that’s totally fine. That doesn’t make them ‘lesser’ in any way, as creativity is not just if you enjoy painting, or home crafts, but can be expressed in a variety of ways.
Gardeningsunnysidesun.com

Wellness Wednesday: The benefits of dirt

When was the last time you stopped to smell the flowers? Well, it turns out smelling the dirt is just as beneficial to you!. A number of scientific studies on the effects of gardening – also called horticultural therapy – have reported health outcomes including improved mental health and improved immune system.
Facebooktheweektoday.com

Outdoor children’s story time returns to Wareham Free Library

Children’s garden and story time with Children’s Librarian Marcia Hickey will resume outdoors, starting on Tuesday, July 20. Each story time will begin with garden time at 9 a.m., followed by story time at 9:30 a.m. Children will be read a themed story and can make a craft. As long...
KidsWTVW

Benefits of recess on children’s quality of life

Recess isn’t just a break in the school day, it’s a chance for kids to improve their quality of life. The CDC says when young people get more physical activity, teachers see improved classroom behaviors and better attendance. Schools are in a unique position to help young people attain the...
WorkoutsThrive Global

Dr. Arianne Missimer: “Vagus nerve hack: The basic exercise”

Be aware of your thoughts, inner voice, and most importantly the language that you are speaking to yourself. If you continue to say, “I’m never really going to get strong,” then you will not get strong. You will not work out like you’re supposed to in order to get strong. So, you want to make sure that you’re in tune with the language that you’re speaking and shift it to a productive language. “I am going to work out so that I am strong.”
YogaThrive Global

Gina Cerbone of Spoonful of OM: “Practicing mindfulness can be life changing”

Thinking before you speak or do things. It is essential to understand that every word we say and thing we do has an impact on people and things around us. I suggest stopping to think, for instance, before yelling at your partner for leaving the light on, or honking your car horn at a car that cut you off. These might seem minor, but when we stop to think and we do not let anger, hate, agitation arise in us, we feel better, we can let the situation be what it is without attaching to it and causing us the minor or even major suffering.
Gardeningcalmsage.com

8 Mental Health Benefits of Gardening

“The glory of gardening: hands in the dirt, head in the sun, heart with nature. To nurture a garden is to feed not just the body, but the soul.” – Alfred Austin. Gardens have been around for a very, very long time. If you go by the bible, the human race was created in a garden. Adam and Eve can be considered as the first-ever gardeners of the Garden of Eden.
HealthPosted by
Ladders

7 traits of people who live to 100-years-old

The secret to centenarians’ longevity isn’t magical fountains of youth. From retaining a sense of purpose to prioritizing fitness and proper nutrition, here’s what centenarians have in common and how (to some extent) we can take life expectancy into our own hands. Positivity pays off. Resilience, optimism, and overall happiness...

Comments / 0

Community Policy