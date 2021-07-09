The Pandemic Is Making People Feel More Isolated – Michael Osland Shares How to Remedy It

Have feelings of isolation crept into you lately? Do you feel disconnected and stagnated? Do you feel a lack of direction and purpose? If yes, you aren’t the only one. People across the globe have been lacking motivation and have been feeling isolated. It’s all due to the pandemic that has changed our lifestyle. Today, you can’t step out of home as freely as you could do until 2019. You have to equip yourself with a mask and sanitizer. Also, no one knows how long do we have to go on with the “new normal”.