For many in the art world who’re new to NFTs and the byzantine world of crypto, it can seem incredibly daunting to learn the language and methodologies that go into parsing through virtual spaces. That’s why professionals like Kyt Janae, the Director of Collector Relations at the Ethereum-centric digital and NFT art auction platform Foundation, are so crucial to a rapidly changing industry: a digital artist herself, Janae has years of experience in creative promotion that make her perfectly suited for the work she does now, which includes personal coaching, marketing for prominent artists and guiding eager collectors through a thicket of novel commodities.