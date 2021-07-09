Does Genesee County Need A Speedgolf Course?

Speedgolf is starting to gain popularity and courses are starting to pop up in Michigan, but do we need one in Genesee County?. I am an avid golfer, and I should note that avid does not mean good, it just means I try to golf a lot. I've done glow golf, par 3 golf, mini-golf, and a number of other variations. The one thing those golf variations have in common is that they do not involve running at all. That's why Speedgolf has me so confused, because running is one of the main components of the sport.