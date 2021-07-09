Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Genesee County, MI

Does Genesee County Need A Speedgolf Course?

By Clay
Posted by 
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Speedgolf is starting to gain popularity and courses are starting to pop up in Michigan, but do we need one in Genesee County?. I am an avid golfer, and I should note that avid does not mean good, it just means I try to golf a lot. I've done glow golf, par 3 golf, mini-golf, and a number of other variations. The one thing those golf variations have in common is that they do not involve running at all. That's why Speedgolf has me so confused, because running is one of the main components of the sport.

banana1015.com

Comments / 0

Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
909K+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Clare, MI
Genesee County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Speed Golf#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
Banana 101.5

6 Michigan Cities Named Among Top 150 Places To Live In The US

In a new survey of the best places to live in the United States, 6 Michigan cities were named and 2 of them might surprise you. U.S. News & World Reports released their annual list of the 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S. a few days ago and Michigan had a pretty good showing. The list ranked the 150 most populous cities using the metrics of value, desirability, job market, and quality of life.
Saginaw County, MIabc12.com

Former owner of Mid-Michigan dams says disaster was avoidable

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time since last year’s Edenville Dam disaster, the man who operated the structure is making his first public statements about the disaster. Lee Mueller operated Boyce Hydro, the company that ran four dams that created Wixom, Sanford, Secord and Smallwood Lakes. He...
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan COVID vaccine sweepstakes: Here are the first 4 winners of $50,000 drawings

LANSING, Mich. – The first four winners of the $50,000 daily drawing prize through Michigan’s COVID vaccine sweepstakes were announced Wednesday (July 14). Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, University of Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins and Kerry Ebersole Singh, the Protect Michigan Commission director, announced the winners virtually. These four Michigan...
Lansing, MInbc25news.com

Confirmed cases of Delta variant found in 4 mid-Michigan counties

(LANSING, Mich.) – There are now 5 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant in mid-Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Confirmed cases of the Delta variant are in the following mid-Michigan counties:. Huron – 1 case. Lapeer – 1 case. Midland – 1...
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

The First Pizza Place in Michigan, 1949

There are two Michigan pizza places that are noted as Michigan "firsts". The first official pizza restaurant is Fricano's Pizza Tavern, which opened in Grand Haven in 1949, owned by Gus Fricano. The other one of note is Buddy's. Now, to avoid any arguments, it's known that Buddy's in Detroit...
Genesee County, MIPosted by
Flint Beat

Flint to be home to Genesee County’s first state park

Flint, MI— Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently announced plans to turn Chevy Commons, a major site of the 1936 autoworkers sit-down strike, into Genesee County’s first state park. The $26.2 million investment by the State of Michigan is part of Whitmer’s $250 million plan to revitalize and modernize Michigan’s parks in...
Grand Blanc, MIPosted by
Banana 101.5

Cool Off At The Newly Opened Splash Pad In Grand Blanc

There's another option to beat the heat in Genesee County now with the opening of a new splash pad at Physicians Park in Grand Blanc. There are now options for people in the Grand Blanc area with the splash pad at Bicentennial Park and the new splash pad at Physicians Park. The grand opening happened this week, and with some of the crazy high temps we've had this summer, it was perfect timing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy