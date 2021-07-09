Cancel
In the Midst of Swim Week, the Tailory Pops Up to Make Suits for Every Body

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Miami New Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a fashion designer, Shao Yang felt outnumbered by men in the suit industry and as she searched for suits to wear herself, she realized there was a gap in the fashion industry: the idea that suits weren’t for everyone. This realization encouraged Yang to make the ultimate career leap. She quit her job and started the Tailory New York, a place where everyone, regardless of gender and body type, can have a custom-tailored suit.

