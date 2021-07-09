EU fines BMW, VW for colluding with Daimler on emissions tech

It's been two years since German automakers Daimler, BMW, and the VW Group were charged over emissions collusion. At the time, it was suggested that considerable fines could be on the way for the companies as emission regulations get progressively tighter. Well, it's now official - the European Commission has fined Volkswagen and BMW the combined sum of 875 million euros or around $1 billion. This fine was for colluding to restrict the use of emissions cleaning technology that had been developed. Although Daimler was also part of the cartel, it escaped a fine for revealing its existence in the first place.