EU fines BMW, VW for colluding with Daimler on emissions tech

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Netsertive, the leading digital advertising solution for multi-location businesses, today announced it has been named the Connected TV (CTV) partner for Volkswagen's Dealer Digital Program (VWDDP), which includes access to co-op funding. Netsertive's CTV advertising offering provides Volkswagen dealerships across the nation with access to a highly targeted, dynamic, and efficient digital alternative to linear (cable/broadcast) advertising. Netsertive's CTV advertising solution provides Volkswagen dealerships with unique, dynamic, and flexible creative capabilities mapped to audience targeting that meet the demanding needs of an ever-changing automotive marketplace, including inventory supply.
