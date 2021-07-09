Cancel
EU fines BMW, VW for colluding with Daimler on emissions tech

By James Attwood
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 11 days ago

The European Commission has fined the Volkswagen Group and BMW a total of €875 million (£750m) for violating antitrust rules by colluding with each other and Daimler to limit the use of emissions cleaning technology. The commission said the three firms held talks a decade ago over the use of...

Related
Businessdallassun.com

Netsertive Partners With Volkswagen to Power New CTV Offering

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / ​Netsertive, the leading digital advertising solution for multi-location businesses, today announced it has been named the Connected TV (CTV) partner for Volkswagen's Dealer Digital Program (VWDDP), which includes access to co-op funding. Netsertive's CTV advertising offering provides Volkswagen dealerships across the nation with access to a highly targeted, dynamic, and efficient digital alternative to linear (cable/broadcast) advertising. Netsertive's CTV advertising solution provides Volkswagen dealerships with unique, dynamic, and flexible creative capabilities mapped to audience targeting that meet the demanding needs of an ever-changing automotive marketplace, including inventory supply.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

The BMW Group at the IAA MOBILITY 2021 show: Open discussions on the sustainable mobility of the future – in person in Munich and digitally around the world

After 70 years in Frankfurt am Main, the IAA motor show will take place for the first time in the BMW Group’s home city of Munich. Over the six days from 7 – 12 September 2021, exhibitors will showcase their latest innovations and discuss the mobility of the future with trade professionals and members of the public. The main topics of the IAA MOBILITY 2021 will be circular economy, sustainability and urban mobility.
CarsRocky Mount Telegram

Volvo C40 Recharge Price ($58,570) Includes Free Charging

Volvo Cars (Volvo) has unveiled pricing for its latest fully electric vehicle, the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge. The purchase price of $58,570 includes 250 kWh of complimentary fast charging from Electrify America (EA) for all 2022 models. The first fully electric vehicle designed by the Swedish automaker from the ground...
Economyautomotiveworld.com

Mitsubishi Fuso announces its ambitions for CO2-neutrality across its value chain

As an integral part of Daimler Truck AG, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; Head office: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Hartmut Schick) is proud to announce that MFTBC will be following the Daimler Trucks & Buses ambition towards CO2-neutrality in production sites by aiming to shift all plants to CO2-neutrality by 2039. Operations at Mitsubishi Fuso Truck Europe S.A. (MFTE; Head office: Tramagal, Portugal), MFTBC’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Portugal, will become CO2-neutral already within 2022. Other plants in Japan will follow to achieve CO2-neutrality by 2039 at the latest. MFTBC’s Kawasaki and Nakatsu Plants have reduced CO2 emissions by 17% since 2015.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

GM (GM), Hyundai, and Kia-Backed EV Battery Supplier SES To Go Public Via $3.6 Billion SPAC Merger

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SES Holdings, a supplier of lithium-metal batteries to electric vehicle (EV) producers, announced today a deal with Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IVAN), a publicly-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that will see the former become a publicly-listed company.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

EU Plans to Phase Out Internal-Combustion Cars by 2035

An EU plan seeks to mandate average new-car emissions to drop 55 percent from 2030 and by 100 percent from 2035. New-car sales from 2035 onward would effectively be zero-emission under the proposed legislation, which still has to be voted on. The plan would also mandate EV charging stations every...
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

Electric car lithium demand powers mining revival in UK

As the global auto sector accelerates production of electric cars, one British company is hoping to cash in from mining lithium needed to make rechargeable batteries that power the vehicles. It is five years since former investment banker Jeremy Wrathall launched Cornish Lithium, a company operating in Cornwall, southwest England, which recently hosted the G7 summit. And while it may be another four years until it begins commercial production of the metal, Wrathall is optimistic that his punt will pay dividends. "In 2016, I started to think about the electric vehicle revolution and what that would mean for metal demand and I started to think about lithium," he told AFP in an interview.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

EU proposes 2035 effective ban on all non-electric cars

Tough new emissions rules would outlaw sales of new petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles in the EU27. The European Union has proposed what's effectively a ban on the sale of all new petrol and diesel cars – including hybrids – from 2035, as part of a package of measures to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
MotorsportsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Racing lines: Is the VW Group really hungry for F1?

It might be now or never for an entry – if it can stomach the big time. Will the Volkswagen Group end its long-running flirtation and finally commit to Formula 1 when the next generation of grand prix power unit is introduced in 2025 or 2026? And there are other pertinent questions: should it bother at all? And if it does want to, exactly how should it go in?
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Volkswagen ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK review

As the flagship model in the Volkswagen ID 3 line-up, this new Tour Pro S invites buyers to ask a big question: how much are you prepared to pay for extra range?. Housed in the flat floor of the Tour Pro S is a substantial 77kWh battery, the largest of three sizes available for the ID 3, which gives the model a hefty official range of 336 miles.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Peugeot 508 PSE v BMW 330e Touring: Fast plug-in estate shootout

There's nothing that says 'every car you'll ever need' quite like a fast estate car, and here are two of the best and the newest. Which means that as well as having engines, you can plug them in. The newest is the 2021 Peugeot 508 SW Peugeot Sport Engineered (or...
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Land Rover Defender P400e 2021 UK review

Biggest Defender gets plug-in hybrid drive and, depending on how you use it, could well be the most compelling version yet. This is the first of two Land Rover Defenders we’re trying this week, and although it’s less glamorous than the one with the V8 supercharged engine (stay tuned), it turns out to be more compelling, to the extent that it could be our favourite Defender yet.
Carsihsmarkit.com

Volkswagen mulls appeal of EU fine over diesel emissions tech “cartel”

The EU's executive body has targeted German automakers BMW and Volkswagen with a fine that appears to be starting another round of battles over manufacturers' diesel engine emissions compliance. It fined the pair a total of €875 million ($884.39 million), of which Volkswagen, alongside its Audi and Porsche units, is...
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Emissions Cartel Leads To $1 Billion Fine For BMW And Volkswagen

It's been two years since German automakers Daimler, BMW, and the VW Group were charged over emissions collusion. At the time, it was suggested that considerable fines could be on the way for the companies as emission regulations get progressively tighter. Well, it's now official - the European Commission has fined Volkswagen and BMW the combined sum of 875 million euros or around $1 billion. This fine was for colluding to restrict the use of emissions cleaning technology that had been developed. Although Daimler was also part of the cartel, it escaped a fine for revealing its existence in the first place.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Dieselgate 2: Volkswagen and BMW Fined in Another Emissions Scandal

Dieselgate was a watershed moment in environmental law. It was also a very, very public case. Now, both Volkswagen and BMW have been accused of more emissions tampering, but more on that later. Now, it’s important to understand what Deiselgate was, why it was a big deal, and how it affected both manufacturers and the legal climate surrounding them.
BusinessPosted by
Interesting Engineering

German Automakers Were Fined $1 Billion for Colluding to Delay Clean Emissions

Change is a messy process. For some German carmakers, it's too messy. The European Commission just fined German auto manufacturers roughly $1 billion (€875 million) for collaborating to slow the development and employment of green emissions technology in diesel cars, said Margrethe Vestager, the antitrust chief of the group of firms, according to an initial report from Forbes.
EconomyPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

EU fines German car makers $1B over emission collusion

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union handed down $1 billion in fines to major German car manufacturers Thursday, saying they colluded to limit the development and rollout of car emission-control systems. Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen along with its Audi and Porsche divisions avoided competing on technology to restrict pollution...
BusinessCFO.com

EU Fines BMW, Volkswagen $1B Over Delaying Clean Emissions Technology

The European Union has imposed approximately $1 billion in fines on BMW and Volkswagen AG for a collusion scheme designed to slow the introduction of AdBlue emissions-cleaning technology. What Happened: BMW will pay approximately $422.3 million and Volkswagen will pay about $595.3 million in their respective settlements. The EU stated...

