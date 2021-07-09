BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Star Angela Bassett On Multiple Rewrites And Paying Tribute To Chadwick Boseman
Angela Bassett played Queen Ramonda in 2018's Black Panther and will return in next year's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There's a lot of intrigue surrounding the movie, especially as the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman - who passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer - means T'Challa's story has reached an abrupt and premature end in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.www.comicbookmovie.com
Comments / 0