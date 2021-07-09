Khalid to Premiere New Song for Virgin Galactic Spaceflight Launch

Love him or hate him, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is going to space, and you can watch it happen. Bezos blasts off on July 20 at approximately 9 a.m. EDT (6 a.m. PDT), with coverage starting at 7:30 a.m. EDT (4:30 a.m. PDT) here on Live Science or on BlueOrigin.com. He will ride aboard Blue Origin's first human flight of its New Shepard rocket, which is launching from a remote site in West Texas. Online streaming will be the only way to watch the launch, according to Blue Origin; there is no in-person public viewing of the launch site available.