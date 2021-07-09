Digital lender Lidya raises $8.3m
International alternative SME finance lender, Lidya, has successfully raised US$8.3 million in a pre-series B funding round. The funding will support Lidya as the business looks to grow its lending operations for SMEs across its African and European markets. The funding round was led by Alitheia Capital (via the uMunthu Fund) with participation from Bamboo Capital Partners, Accion Venture Lab and Flourish Ventures. Additionally, Lidya raised a US$300,000 line of credit from Bamboo Capital Partners.www.finextra.com
Comments / 0