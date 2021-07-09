“Searchers” DPs Daniel Claridge and Martin Dicicco // Frame & Reference Ep.9

Stories from multiple perspectives have been onscreen at least since Rashomon, but even the great Akira Kurosawa might have found something to like in the new Gaspar Noé. The agent provocateur returns to remind us that death is inevitable and rarely dignified. His newest film is Vortex and it takes place in Paris, specifically the apartment of a married couple on the final furlongs of life. It opens on the pair enjoying an evening on the balcony: life is “a dream within a dream,” the husband says, quoting Poe, before continuing, “I’m one foot in the grave… a wilted rose.” The mind wanders to Jean-Louis Trintignant and Emmanuel Riva in Amour, another story of wilting roses in the French capitol. (For once, though, Haneke looks the sentimentalist.)