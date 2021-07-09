North state fishing report for week of July 9
LAKE OROVILLE: The Bidwell Canyon is expected to be out of the water as of this weekend, but a low-water ramp has been extended at the Spillway requiring a 4xD tow vehicle to launch with the gate opening at 5 a.m. King salmon are the top species, and it remains quality over quantity. Brett Brady of Bare Bones Guide Service had an incredible guide trip with nine salmon out of 12 hookups with two fish over 10 pounds. Rolling herring or anchovies behind an 8-inch Tornado 360 or TopCoat green/chrome flasher is the best technique as the hoochie bite has slowed. Trollers have to be cautious as working deep water will result in hitting the tops of the submerged trees in 80 to 90 feet of water. Bass fishing remains wide open for numbers with a variety of techniques including topwater, plastics, jigs, or tubes, but finding consistent quality is a challenge. The lake dropped from 33 to 31 percent.www.orovillemr.com
