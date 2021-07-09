Cancel
Atlanta, GA

The Atlanta Wealth Building Initiative (AWBI) has named Courtney Collins as Chief Operating Officer

 11 days ago

The Atlanta Wealth Building Initiative (AWBI) has named Courtney Collins as Chief Operating Officer. Courtney will lead all internal operations, providing critical infrastructure, resource planning, relationship cultivation and staff development to facilitate the organization’s growth as it rises to meet the increased racial disparities created by COVID-19. This support will help AWBI continue its commitment to community wealth building strategies and reach its goal of helping 1,000 Black-owned businesses in Atlanta hire their first full-time employee or pay living wages to those already employed and avoid displacement as part of AWBI’s 1,000 Black Businesses in 1,000 Days Campaign, which launched in March 2021.

