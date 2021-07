Madonna is the latest name to lend support to Britney Spears‘ quest to end the conservatorship that has governed her personal and professional life since 2008. As reported, Spears shocked the world when giving testimony during a court hearing last month. She went on record to describe the conservatorship as “abusive” and the cause of her deep unhappiness. She stressed that is “not here to be anyone’s slave” and had less than endorsing words about her father (who is one of her conservators).