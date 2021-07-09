Juliet Stevenson 'to marry partner Hugh Brody'

Laura Elsworthy and Jordan Metcalfe, who wed in Stratford upon Avon in 2018, are playing the star-crossed lovers in their home town of Hull. This is a tale of two households, both alike in dignity. In fair Hull we lay our scene. Two actors are born on the same street, a few years apart, and go to the same school yet never meet. One is Jordan Metcalfe, who becomes a child star in the BBC TV series The Queen’s Nose and studies at Guildhall. The other is Laura Elsworthy who doesn’t get into drama school but wins roles at Hull Truck and Manchester’s Royal Exchange. The stars align and the pair are cast together in Richard Bean’s play The Hypocrite for Hull’s year as UK City of Culture in 2017. It is love at first sight in the green room. With what poetry will Elsworthy woo Metcalfe?