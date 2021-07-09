Juliet Stevenson 'to marry partner Hugh Brody'
Juliet Stevenson is to marry her partner of nearly 30 years. The 'Truly, Madly, Deeply' actress will wed anthropologist Hugh Brody, 78, who she has been with since 1993. She is quoted by the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column as saying: "I want to stand up in front of the world, even if there are only six people in the room, and say, 'This is my person, and we've been through a huge amount, and I love him more than ever.' "www.arcamax.com
