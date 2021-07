After a break of over ten years, singer-songwriter Stephen Fretwell returns with Dan Carey on the desk and a pocket full of melancholy. First he was wavering, now he’s drowning. Though Stephen Fretwell’s third album arrives after more than a decade of semi-retirement – and a stint washing pots in Wetherspoons – the time away has not sweetened this diffident singer-songwriter’s perspective on life, love, and suffering. If anything there is a feeling of a frail spirit slipping into the depths. Busy Guy brims with imagery of Fretwell all at sea, sliding between the waves, struggling for purchase as he is caught in the grip of a huge, destructive riptide.