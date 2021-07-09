York animal hospital records wiped out by hackers who demanded $80,000
An animal hospital in York had all of its clients’ information wiped out from a ransomware attack earlier this week, the owner said. When owner Bill Walak went to work at York Animal Hospital on Tuesday, he noticed the computers were locked up. He didn’t think anything of it, until he found a ransom note on the network computer, saying he needed to download a web browser to find out what he needed to pay.bangordailynews.com
Comments / 0