Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York, ME

York animal hospital records wiped out by hackers who demanded $80,000

By CBS 13
Bangor Daily News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn animal hospital in York had all of its clients’ information wiped out from a ransomware attack earlier this week, the owner said. When owner Bill Walak went to work at York Animal Hospital on Tuesday, he noticed the computers were locked up. He didn’t think anything of it, until he found a ransom note on the network computer, saying he needed to download a web browser to find out what he needed to pay.

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
York, ME
Crime & Safety
City
York, ME
York, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
York, ME
Pets & Animals
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In a first under Biden, detainee transferred out of Guantanamo Bay

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration said on Monday that it had transferred its first detainee from the U.S. military prison at Guantanamo Bay, a Moroccan man imprisoned since 2002, lowering the population at the facility to 39. Abdul Latif Nasir, 56, was repatriated to Morocco. Set...
TennisCBS News

Coco Gauff out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. Olympian Coco Gauff announced Sunday she tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in the Tokyo Games, which start this week. The Games would have been the 17-year-old tennis player's first Olympics. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy