Clean Dewy Foundations

In 2012, the wellness movement swept through California like a tornado. Health food stores and vegan restaurants replaced neighborhood dives, and many Hollywood A-listers dove in head first. Then the logic became, if you're cleaning up your diet, why not clean up the rest of your life, too, including your beauty products? Or so the story goes. "Clean beauty started in the California wellness movement, but it also came from people describing really simple, plant-based products," says Josh Rosebrook, founder of his eponymous skin-care brand. "You know when someone says they only eat fruits and veggies, and you say, 'Oh so you have a really clean diet'? That's where it came from. Then people started seeing anything synthetic as bad, and in 2013, the Instagram community began using 'clean and green' to describe beauty products, and the terms were used interchangeably for a couple years. The movement came from an earnest place."