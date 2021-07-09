The Stanley Hotel Brings Performances of Illusion and Mystery to Its New Underground Speakeasy Lounge
Most people know the Stanley Hotel for its ties to The Shining, its history of grandeur and its amazing location in Estes Valley. You might not know, however, that one of the world’s best magicians performs there every weekend, leaving guests in awe. After eight years of performing in various rooms of the hotel, Aiden Sinclair’s The Underground opened to the public on July 2 in its own underground speakeasy lounge with a performance that forced guests to question reality and step into the unknown.303magazine.com
Comments / 0