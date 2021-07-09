The Stanley Hotel Brings Performances of Illusion and Mystery to Its New Underground Speakeasy Lounge

Nature healing looks a lot like a return to South Broadway with a couple of beers in tow and a cascade of local music buzzing in your ears. The Underground Music Showcase (UMS), the crown jewel of Colorado’s music scene is set to return to South Broadway in a couple of weeks, from August 27 – 29, and now the lineup is finally here. This year’s edition will be headlined by indie darlings, Pinegrove, pop chameleon Remi Wolf and psych-rock group Allah-Las. Rounding out the bill is Shannon & the Clams, Neil Frances, Goth Babe, Dām-Funk, Yoke Lore, Sofía Valdés, Kamauu, Mike, Thee Sacred Souls and Ekkstacy as well as some of Colorado’s best and brightest bands. From Kiltro to Neoma and Bison Bone to YaSi, this year there’s it’s as strong as it ever was, and the feeling of a grandiose comeback is palpable.