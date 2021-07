Your book, Bread Baking Basics, just came out. Can you take us back to a time when you yourself were learning the basics of bread?. I was always a home cook, never really did any baking. But when my son was born—he’ll be 11 in August—I was a stay-at-home graphic designer. I had a lot of time between projects and while he was taking naps. I read about sourdough in a book by [slow food advocate] Michael Pollan called Cooked. In that book, he talks about learning to make sourdough from the Tartine Bread cookbook. So I got Tartine Bread, and that kind of got me going. [Pollan’s] books have been a major influence on my baking and food philosophy. I love his idea, “Eat whatever you want as long as you make it.”