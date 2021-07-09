United Way Funds 44 Local Programs and Thanks Volunteers

United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley celebrates the overwhelming generosity of the people in the Chattahoochee Valley. This generosity helps fund local programs. Funding is determined by volunteers who invest in our community and participate in a rigorous review process that ensures all programs address a need, achieve results, and are good stewards of funds invested while focusing on vulnerable populations, essential services, and advancing equity. The funding recommendations of the Community Investment Volunteers were presented to the United Way Board of Directors on May 18th and were unanimously approved. Funding began July 1st. United Way will help fund 44 local programs through 26 agencies in the upcoming fiscal year. Your support truly changes lives.