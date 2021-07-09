Southeastern Grocers Announces Annual Grant Program to Support Equity in Local Communities

The Women’s Business Development Council is offering grants of up to $10,000 to qualified women-owned small businesses in Connecticut. The Equity Match Grant Program is designed to help women-owned businesses grow! Grants between $2,500 and $10,000 will be awarded for clearly defined projects that will have a measurable impact on the business, its growth and profitability. The grant funds cannot be used towards operating expenses, payroll, or real estate improvements. Applicants are required to provide a minimum 25% match (see below for more details).