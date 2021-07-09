Southeastern Grocers Announces Annual Grant Program to Support Equity in Local Communities

Cancel
Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, today announces the opening of applications for the 2021 Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant, a program that supports local nonprofits by addressing racial disparities in health care, food insecurity and education.

