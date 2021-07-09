Cancel
Friday's Daily Pulse

Newly filed unemployment claims continue to slow in Florida, with the state recording its lowest weekly total since the COVID-19 pandemic crashed into the economy in March 2020. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday estimated 5,946 new claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended July 3, down from a revised count of 6,917 during the week that ended June 26. Nationally, 373,000 new claims were filed last week, up 2,000 from the previous week’s revised count. [Source: News Service of Florida]

Miami, FLfloridatrend.com

Friday's Afternoon Update

USF receives $70M to continue research into causes of diabetes. NIH will award the funds over the next four years as part of an ongoing study into the influence of environmental factors in the development of Type 1 diabetes. Researchers at USF believe a variety of external risk factors may be associated with Type 1 diabetes, which was once considered primarily a genetic condition. More from WUSF News.
California StateDallas News

Reaching California buyers through targeted ad strategy

If you’re thinking of selling your home, your buyer may be in San Francisco, San Jose or Los Angeles just waiting for you to call the experts at Allie Beth Allman & Associates to list it. Allman, the luxury boutique brokerage that leads in many home sales categories in North...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines. Emergency authoritzation for COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12 could come in early to mid-winter, according to a Food and Drug Administration official. The move could bring relief to many parents who have been unable to vaccinate their children. The...
Surfside, FLfloridatrend.com

Citizens braces for influx of policies

Florida’s insurer of last resort is bracing for changes in the commercial market regarding high-rise towers following the deadly condominium building collapse last month in Surfside. Citizens Property Insurance Corp. President and CEO Barry Gilway said Wednesday that the June 24 partial collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South is...
Politicsfloridatrend.com

Who said that?

"It’s here. It’s bad. And there’s not much we can do other than make sure we’re all communicating well." -- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Director Eric Sutton. The Sunshine City and its sparkling waterfront parks have become the center of Tampa Bay’s Red Tide crisis. Rafts of dead...
Politicsfloridatrend.com

State to pay $17.5 million for improper reporting of SNAP benefits

Florida has agreed to pay $17.5 million to resolve allegations that go back a decade regarding improper claims involving the state’s administration of food stamps. The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced the Florida Department of Children and Families agreed to the settlement over allegations that, starting in 2010, the state agency “injected bias” into its reporting about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which reduce its error rate.
Florida Statefloridatrend.com

Florida sees more COVID cases, higher positivity rates

Florida sees more COVID cases, higher positivity rates. Florida health officials reported an increase in COVID-19 cases and a higher positive test rate over the past week. The number of virus cases in Florida rose by about 8,000 compared with the week before, for a total of 23,747 new cases, the state Department of Health reported Friday. New cases of the coronavirus have been on the rise in Florida over the past month. The rate of positive tests was 7.8% last week after trending at about 4% positivity in recent weeks. [Source: AP]
Florida Statefloridatrend.com

Florida Python Challenge® kicks off with new $10,000 award

The Florida Python Challenge® kicks off today and this year participants have a shot at winning $10,000! To date, more than 450 people have signed up to for the competition to remove invasive Burmese pythons from the one-of-a-kind Everglades ecosystem. Under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Fish...

