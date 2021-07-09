Opel Confirms Manta-e For Production, Looks Like A Crossover Coupe

Along with the 3 Series, the 2 Series Coupe has been one of those rare, universally appealing models within BMW's lineup over the last few years. It doesn't have outrageous styling, the driving experience has always been tactile and fun, and power was directed to the right set of wheels. This week, the new 2 Series was leaked and for all BMW fans, the immediate question was: Has BMW messed too much with a winning formula, or is the second-generation 2 Series a success? Well, here it is and that's a question we'll attempt to answer over the next few minutes.