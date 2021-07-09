Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Opel Confirms Manta-e For Production, Looks Like A Crossover Coupe

By Dan Mihalascu
insideevs.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the “EV Day 2021” event, the German automaker announced it would bring back the beloved Manta nameplate. Obviously, the Manta’s third coming will be in the form of an electric car called Manta-e, and it will happen by the middle of the decade, as Opel/Vauxhall CEO Michael Loscheller confirmed. In a video posted on Opel’s YouTube channel, the executive also said the future production EV would be called the Manta-e and will enter series production by the mid-2020s.

insideevs.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manta#German#Opel Vauxhall#Ev#Stla Medium#Stla Large#Stla Small#Gearbox#4xe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
EDM
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe First Look: Styling Not 2 the Moon

If you were feeling anxious before seeing the 2022 BMW 2 Series, you're not alone. After the newest 4 Series, M3 and M4, and first-ever iX EV all broke cover with less-than-beautiful styling, any new BMW brings with it as much trepidation as it does excitement these days. However, BMW's new compact 2 Series coupe is finally here, and it isn't wearing polarizing styling that's as meme-able as we feared.
CarsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

The New Manta-e Design Looks Cooler Than Tesla

The German carmaker Opel revealed that it will bring back its renowned Manta nameplate during the EV Day 2021 event, according to an initial report from Motor1. This third coming of the Manta is an all-electric car called Manta-e, and is slated to go to the market in the mid-2020s, according to a statement from CEO Michael Loscheller of Opel/Vauxhall. "Opel will reinvent the Manta-e by mid-decade, and bring a very emotional car to the market that will excite our customers," he said.
CarsAutoweek.com

BMW’s 2nd-Gen 2 Series Coupe Is Bigger and Looks More Agressive

BMW has unveiled its new-for-2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe. The 2nd generation 2 Series comes in two flavors for now: Arriving first are the 255 hp 230i and 382 hp M240i xDrive. 230i xDrive and rear-drive M240i Coupes will follow. The 230i starts at $36,350 plus $995 destination while the...
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Meets Its Match, And The Rival Is Unexpected

It was only a matter of time before the Tesla Model S Plaid would meet its match, and it has already lost a few races that we're aware of. However, those losses were against cars that aren't considered passenger production vehicles, or cars with crazy mods, like nitrous. In the video above, the Model S loses in a big way, and this time, it's to a toy car, though it's not just any toy car.
EntertainmentCarscoops

Artist Imagines What A Front-Engined Bugatti Coupe Might Look Like

Although Bugatti has been unveiling new Chiron-based models pretty frequently, we haven’t actually seen something truly new from the French automaker since 2016 -and even the Chiron was more of an evolution of the Veyron’s design language rather than a revolution. Rain Prisk decided to shake things up by creating...
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe production starts at the Munich Plant

The production of the new 2021 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe (G26) started this week at the BMW plant in Munich. The second generation four-door coupe will officially arrive in customers’ hands in November 2021 with a gradual global rollout. The images below come from the BMW Plant in Munich showcasing the new 4 Series Gran Coupe in the 420d xDrive trim and painted in the stunning San Remo Green. The very same color was the launch paintwork for the BMW 4 Series Convertible.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Arrives With New Looks And Traditional RWD Dynamics

Along with the 3 Series, the 2 Series Coupe has been one of those rare, universally appealing models within BMW's lineup over the last few years. It doesn't have outrageous styling, the driving experience has always been tactile and fun, and power was directed to the right set of wheels. This week, the new 2 Series was leaked and for all BMW fans, the immediate question was: Has BMW messed too much with a winning formula, or is the second-generation 2 Series a success? Well, here it is and that's a question we'll attempt to answer over the next few minutes.
BusinessCarscoops

Opel Goes All Electric By 2028 And Brings Back The Manta As An EV

As part of Stellantis’ EV Day, Opel announced a three-prong electric vehicle strategy for the coming decade. The company promised that it will go all-electric in Europe by 2028, will take on the Chinese market with EVs, and will bring a reinvented Mata e to market by mid-decade. The plan...
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

First Look: 2022 BMW 2-Series Coupe is Ready for Track or Street

You’ll have plenty of options if the new 2022 BMW 2 Series catches your eye, with four different variants on tap, including the track-ready M240i xDrive Coupe. The 2-Series grows bigger and more powerful with the debut of the second-generation models. But BMW also appears intent on avoiding controversy with the 2022 coupe line, sticking with the traditional version of its double-kidney grille, rather than the massive new grille design introduced on the latest 4-Series model.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Alfa Romeo Confirms Tonale Crossover With PHEV Setup For 2022

We have been toying around with the idea of a plug-in hybrid EV version of the upcoming Alfa Romeo Tonale for a while. That assumption grew even stronger back in April when a report stated that new Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato wanted the plug-in hybrid powertrain to have better performance, therefore delaying the compact crossover's launch.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Opel Teases Manta E Sporty EV, Going Full-Electric In Europe By 2028

Opel is planting a flag in zero-emissions motoring, promising today that all of its new vehicles sold in Europe would be electric-only by 2028. Making the announcement during parent company Stellantis’ EV Day livestream, Opel also took the opportunity to tease a new sporty car, the Manta E, which the automaker promised would arrive by the middle of the decade.
Buying Carsinsideevs.com

Mustang Mach-E GT Now Available In UK With Prices From £67,225

The new all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT has gone on sale in the UK with prices starting at just over £67,000. The first examples of the electric SUV, which caused controversy among petrol-heads through its association with the legendary gas-guzzling Mustang coupe, will arrive with their new owners later this year.
CarsMotorAuthority

Opel commits to fully electric lineup, plans Manta E performance crossover

Stellantis on Thursday revealed its electrification strategy for the coming decade, including plans to renew most of its lineup around four battery-electric platforms. Opel (Vauxhall in the United Kingdom) is one of Stellantis' 14 brands with the most progressive plans, as the German brand also on Thursday said it will have a fully electric lineup in its main market of Europe by 2028. And even as early as 2024, Opel's full lineup will be electrified.
Carsinsideevs.com

Yay Or Nay? Kia EV7 Mid-Size Electric SUV Rendered With EV6 Cues

As with most mainstream car manufacturers nowadays, Kia has an entire family of EVs in the pipeline, and all of them will use Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP dedicated architecture. Specifically created for EVs, the Electric Global Modular Platform has already spawned one electric car for the Kia brand, the EV6....
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Opel Manta name to return for new EV

Vauxhall-Opel will revive the classic Manta name for a new battery-electric vehicle that will go on sale by the middle of the decade as part of its transformation into an EV-only brand in Europe. Opel boss Michael Lohscheller confirmed the revival of the Manta – which in its original form...
CarsCarscoops

Secret BMW 7-Series Prototype From The ’90s Predicted The Tall Kidney Grille

BMW is back with another episode of the “Inside BMW Group Classic” series, this time detailing a quite interesting concept car from the ’90s. The never-before-seen ZBF-7er prototype was a design study previewing the future of the 7-Series flagship, featuring a large kidney grille and a luxury interior that was definitely ahead of its time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy