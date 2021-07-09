Cancel
Saquon Barkley asked if he’ll begin season on PUP list

By Paul Jackiewicz
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 10 days ago
When will Saquon Barkley be ready?

With training camp kicking off at the end of this month and the 2021 regular season about a month and a half from starting, everyone wants to know if New York Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley will be ready to go as he rehabs from a torn ACL.

Barkley was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show and was asked whether he’ll being the season on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.

“Those are conversations I actually haven’t even had yet, so far, with the trainers and the coaches,” Barkley said, via the NY Post.“The focus is to take it one day at a time and kind of go with the flow. Listen to your body and listen to your team, and listen to your coaches.”

Eisen continued to ask Barkley if he will be ready for the regular season but the star back wouldn’t give any information up. So Eisen asked him if he drafted Barkley first overall in his fantasy football draft if he would “enjoy it immensely.”

“I believe so,” Barkley responded. “I know so.”

I have a hard time believing that Barkley and the Giants don’t have an idea of when he’ll be ready. I think they don’t want to make it known yet when they think he’ll be set to go because the timeline could end up changing.

