New Bern, NC

Rotary Club of New Bern is Celebrating 101 Years of Service

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rotary Club of New Bern’s June 29 Installation Banquet at the New Bern Golf & Country Club was a historic occasion. In addition to the installation of the officer’s and board members for the coming year, our Club entered its 101st year of being a part of a worldwide organization that began in 1905, when Chicago lawyer Paul Percival Harris, invited four men to meet on a weekly basis, to create a professional club that would recapture the same friendly spirit he felt in the small towns of his youth.

