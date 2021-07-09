Rotary Club of New Bern is Celebrating 101 Years of Service

The Rotary Club of New Bern’s June 29 Installation Banquet at the New Bern Golf & Country Club was a historic occasion. In addition to the installation of the officer’s and board members for the coming year, our Club entered its 101st year of being a part of a worldwide organization that began in 1905, when Chicago lawyer Paul Percival Harris, invited four men to meet on a weekly basis, to create a professional club that would recapture the same friendly spirit he felt in the small towns of his youth.