B/R selects Giants’ most overpaid player

By Paul Jackiewicz
Blogging Big Blue
 10 days ago
NY Giants had to sign Kenny Golladay

Ever since the New York Giants signed wide receiver Kenny Golladay as a free agent this offseason to a four-year $72 million contract with $40 million guaranteed, people have been saying that they overpaid for him after inking him.

One person who also says the Giants overpaid for Golladay is Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report who has selected every NFL team’s most overpaid player. He picked Golladay for the Giants.

The Contract: Four years, $72 million with $40 million guaranteed

On one hand, New York Giants wideout Kenny Golladay has been a quality No. 1 receiver. On the other hand, Golladay played with an elite passer in former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and got a massive deal in a weak market for receivers.

By comparison, Corey Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jets.

Now, Golladay is a more accomplished receiver than Davis. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2018 and ’19 and led the league with 11 touchdown receptions in 2019. However, he was playing in a more potent passing offense and is coming off an injury-plagued five-game campaign. Golladay has just 235 more receiving yards than Davis in the same four-year stretch.

The 27-year-old wideout has to prove that he is back to 100 percent after last year’s nagging hamstring issue. He also has to show that he can excel without Stafford throwing him darts downfield. He will earn $18 million annually for the opportunity.

If Golladay doesn’t pan out with quarterback Daniel Jones pulling the trigger, New York will be stuck. Golladay only has a cap hit of $4.5 million this season but will carry a hit of at least $21 million in each of the next three years. The dead money on his contract won’t dip below $10 million until 2024 either.

I don;t think it’s fair to compare Davis to Golladay because he’s never proven to be an actual number one receiver the way Golladay has.

I have to admit that the Giants may have overpaid for Golladay, but the fact of the matter is that they desperately needed a top pass catcher and now they have one. Sometimes you have to overpay for what you need.

There’s also a chance that Golladay overachieves with the Giants and they get their moneys worth.

