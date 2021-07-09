Are Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer Dating? Former ‘Friends’ Co-Star Allegedly Plan To Go Public

Friends star Jennifer Aniston in a recent interview shared that she is not looking forward to walking down the aisle again but is hoping to find a fantastic partner. In a conversation with People magazine, Jennifer said that she has no plans to get married again but is interested in living an enjoyable life with a fantastic partner. “Oh God, I don’t know, It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents,” the 52-year-old actor said. Jennifer Aniston Clarifies ‘There’s No Oddness at All’ With Ex Brad Pitt.