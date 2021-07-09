Cancel
Are Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer Dating? Former ‘Friends’ Co-Star Allegedly Plan To Go Public

By K Zaid
Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A recent tabloid has claimed that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were dating and they’re now ready to make their relationship public. Aniston and Schwimmer worked together for 10 years in the hit sitcom Friends, beginning 1994 to 2004. Recently, the core friends reunited for a special episode wherein the two co-stars admitted they were “crushing” on each other during the early run of the NBC show.

Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York and owned by Business Times Media Inc., is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers Hollywood delivers breaking entertainment news, movies, TV shows review and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

