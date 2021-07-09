Are Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer Dating? Former ‘Friends’ Co-Star Allegedly Plan To Go Public
A recent tabloid has claimed that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were dating and they’re now ready to make their relationship public. Aniston and Schwimmer worked together for 10 years in the hit sitcom Friends, beginning 1994 to 2004. Recently, the core friends reunited for a special episode wherein the two co-stars admitted they were “crushing” on each other during the early run of the NBC show.www.entertaintimes.com
