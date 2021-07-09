Cancel
MLB

Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 0

 11 days ago

A-grounded out for Alzolay in the 5th. b-flied out for Bradley in the 8th. c-struck out for Abbott in the 8th. d-singled for Harper in the 9th. LOB--Philadelphia 7, Chicago 6. 2B--Gregorius (6), Harper (13). HR--Miller 2 (8), off Alzolay; Miller (9), off Abbott; Gregorius (7), off Abbott. RBI--Miller 5 (25), Gregorius 2 (26). SB--Heyward (4), Gregorius (2), Realmuto (5). S--Eflin.

MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Javier Baez somehow thinks he’s worth $200 million

Via a new report from Jon Heyman, Javier Baez is reportedly seeking a new deal in the $200 million range if he were to re-sign before reaching free agency at year’s end. In the article, it is not discussed how many years the Chicago Cubs shortstop is looking for and, to me, that makes all the difference in the world.
MLBChicago Tribune

Jake Arrieta gets shelled again in a 15-10 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Is it time for the Chicago Cubs to part ways with the veteran pitcher?

There always was a possibility this reunion between the Chicago Cubs and Jake Arrieta would end poorly. That’s the inevitable risk that comes with a former Cy Young Award winner in the twilight of his career returning to the franchise with which he experienced his greatest personal success and helped end a 108-year World Series title drought.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs’ losing streak reaches 10 games — their longest skid in 9 years — with a 13-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies

The Chicago Cubs’ losing streak entered double digits Monday night with a 13-3 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies before 37,165 at Wrigley Field. The 10-game skid has come at an inopportune time for the Cubs, who had hoped to add on at the trade deadline if the team was in contention. While still technically in the race, the Cubs’ chances to win the division or a wild-card spot appear ...
MLBfangraphs.com

Top 49 Prospects: Chicago Cubs

Below is an analysis of the prospects in the farm system of the Chicago Cubs. Scouting reports were compiled with information provided by industry sources as well as my own observations. As there was no minor league season in 2020, there are some instances where no new information was gleaned about a player. Players whose write-ups have not been meaningfully altered begin by telling you so. As always, I’ve leaned more heavily on sources from outside of a given org than those within for reasons of objectivity. Because outside scouts were not allowed at the alternate sites, I’ve primarily focused on data from there, and the context of that data, in my opinion, reduces how meaningful it is. Lastly, in an effort to more clearly indicate relievers’ anticipated roles, you’ll see two reliever designations, both on my lists and on The Board: MIRP, or multi-inning relief pitcher, and SIRP, or single-inning relief pitcher.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Try It Again

The Cubs will try to end their saucy little losing streak tonight against lefty Matt Moore, which means the lineup looks familiar. That’s the same group as yesterday, with the only switch being Nico Hoerner moving down to the eight spot. They Cubs did get more than eight hits yesterday for the first time in nearly a month, so hey, go with what’s working AMIRITE?! [Edit, no, actually, that’s also swapping out Joc Pederson for Ian Happ.]
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kyle Hendricks makes Chicago Cubs history with his latest gem

If the Chicago Cubs actually plan on turning this thing over in short order and avoid a lengthy rebuild as Jed Hoyer has publicly stated, Kyle Hendricks will likely be a big part of the plan. The veteran right-hander proved just how valuable he can be to a team desperate...
MLBPosted by
THV11

Christian Franklin drafted by the Chicago Cubs

DENVER — Christian Franklin is now a former Diamond Hog. The Razorbacks outfielder was selected in the fourth round by the Chicago Cubs Monday with the No. 123-overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Franklin played in 61 games in 2021, earning all 60 of his starts in center field....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 polarizing Kris Bryant trades with New York Mets

The 2021 MLB trade deadline is nearing, and the Chicago Cubs are ready for what may end up being a retool. For now, we know the Cubs will be sellers. To what extent, however, is the real question. There are new reports that the Cubs will work on extending both Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo before they talk about any potential trades. That, alone, should give some fans a little bit of hope.
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

Why the Chicago Cubs are in a tough situation

The Chicago Cubs have been one of the worst teams in baseball for the past two weeks. Since their no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 24, they have gone 1-11 in their past 12 games. Most importantly, they fell from first place in the NL Central to now 8.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.
MLBPosted by
THV11

Casey Opitz drafted by Chicago Cubs

DENVER — The Chicago Cubs must have a thing for the Razorbacks. Four rounds after drafting outfielder Christian Franklin, the Cubs selected Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz in the 8th round with the No. 244-overall pick. After going undrafted in 2020, Opitz returned to the Razorbacks for the 2021 season. His...
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

Will the Chicago Cubs Blow Everything up?

All seemed well for the Chicago Cubs in late June. Beginning their four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 24, they appeared to be a top team in the NL. They had a record of 41-33 and were just 0.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago Cubs vs Arizona Diamondbacks 7/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago Cubs will play game two with the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 6:10 PM EDT. The Cubs are 2-3 in their last 5 games this season. They won the first meeting with the Cardinals but they were beaten in the second match to a score of 0-6 and Chicago’s final match with Arizona was postponed. The Cubs won the opening series against Arizona in the second half of the season with a score of 5-1. Chicago scored 15 runs in its last three games and three or fewer runs in six of its last 10. The Cubs are 3rd in the NL Central standings with a 45-46 record.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: Anthony Rizzo on potential extension: ‘I’ve said my piece’

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Without prior knowledge of talks breaking down between Anthony Rizzo and the Chicago Cubs this spring, the first baseman’s comments on Friday might not mean much. But, at least when I read them, they made me think there’s just about no chance the team extends him prior to the trade deadline at the end of the month.

