Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

StartUPDATES: New developments from healthcare startups

By MedCity News
MedCity News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthMine EVP of Consulting and Professional Services Melissa Smith was recently interviewed for AIS Health’s RADAR on Medicare Advantage. In this exclusive Q+A, Smith shares how Medicare Advantage organizations can look across populations to improve patient experience through scalable digital engagement. This article explains how plans can use technology to prevent and resolve member issues throughout the year in order to foster more positive feedback on future CAHPS surveys.

medcitynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Health Care#Medicare Advantage#Healthmine#Ais Health#Cahps#Johnson Johnson#Stryker#Smith Nephew#Gsr Ventures#Signalfire#Anorak Ventures#Raven Biomaterials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Kaiser Permanente
Related
Health Servicesehrintelligence.com

Homes as Healthcare Hubs

Exploring the transformative healthcare landscape that is influencing the big shift to home as a healthcare hub. This migration to home as a healthcare hub was already accelerated by an aging population wishing to age in place, technological innovations, the pursuit of reduced costs, and the shift to value-based care. It’s an industry shift that only was supercharged by the COVID-19 pandemic for consumers, caregivers, providers, and health plans.
Eagle, IDidahobusinessreview.com

Startup Central: Investments, a merger, and new tech

EAGLE — Slayer Duck Calls has received its first round of investment from the co-founders of TSheets, which will allow for expanding the lineup of hunting calls and a higher quality web experience, according to a recent company announcement. The investment from angel investors Matt Rissell and Brandon Zehm is described as “a reunion for some of the top brass from ...
Cancerhealthcareittoday.com

AI Startup Lunit Secures Investment from Guardant Health in a Strategic Funding Round

Lunit, a leading AI startup in AI-powered cancer solutions, today announced a strategic investment of $26 million from Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company. The deal, which includes the investment made by Guardant Health and also a groundbreaking collaboration between a liquid biopsy company and a...
IndustryHouston Chronicle

Fertility Supplement Research and Development Company Élan Healthcare Raises $25,000 from ClearAngel

TORONTO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Élan Healthcare, a research and development company focused on fertility supplements for men and women. ClearAngel gives early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco’s extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Health ServicesMedCity News

Why providers need to focus on health equity

The confluence of the social justice events and the Covid-19 pandemic have exposed fractures in our health system putting a spotlight on health inequities impacting our communities of color. This is no longer an issue that our fragile health system can set aside as a “to-do” later. Addressing health equity for Covid-19 testing, hospital care, access to vaccination and deferred treatment of pervasive chronic diseases must become a national priority, which can be handled through private and public partnerships.
Columbia, MDMedCity News

Provider-led data company Truveta raises $95M, adds 3 new health system members

Truveta, a health system-led data company, has raised $95 million in a Series A funding round and added three health system members. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, Columbia, Maryland-based MedStar Health and Arlington-based Texas Health Resources have now joined the 14 health systems that launched the company in February. Truveta’s 17 member health systems participated in the funding round.
CancerNature.com

Fair shares: building and benefiting from healthcare AI with mutually beneficial structures and development partnerships

Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms are used in an increasing range of aspects of our lives. In particular, medical applications of AI are being developed and deployed, including many in image analysis. Deep learning methods, which have recently proved successful in image classification, rely on large volumes of clinical data generated by healthcare institutions. Such data is collected from their served populations. In this opinion article, using digital mammographic screening as an example, we briefly consider the background to AI development and some issues around its deployment. We highlight the importance of high quality clinical data as fundamental to these technologies, and question how the ownership of resultant tools should be defined. Though many of the ethical issues concerning the development and use of medical AI technologies continue to be discussed, the value of the data on which they rely remains a subject that is seldom considered. This potentially controversial issue can and should be addressed in a way which is beneficial to all parties, particularly the population in general and the patients we serve.
Santa Rosa, CAMedCity News

VisiQuate nabs $50M for RCM analytics, automation tech

VisiQuate, a provider of healthcare revenue cycle analytics and automation, gained $50 million through a new equity investment from Sixth Street Growth. The Santa Rosa, California-based company provides artificial intelligence and machine learning software that analyzes and retools healthcare providers’ revenue cycle management processes. The technology includes an analytics engine that identifies and corrects anomalies and inefficiencies in the processes, an intelligent workflow engine that optimizes the processes and an automation suite that takes on rote tasks, said Brian Robertson, CEO of VisiQuate, in an email.
HealtheMarketer

Health startups vs. the giants, healthcare's digitization, and AI medical assistants

EMarketer · Health Startups vs. The Giants, Healthcare's Digitization, and AI Medical Assistants | Jul 13, 2021. On today's episode, we discuss whether startups like Oscar Health can take on the major health insurers, how the consumerization of healthcare is changing expectations, and what digital tools are leading to healthcare's digitization. Tune in to the discussion with eMarketer principal analyst at Insider Intelligence Lisa Phillips.
Economypymnts.com

Connected Healthcare: What Consumers Want From Their Healthcare Customer Experiences

REPORT: Consumers Demand Digital Be Part Of Their In-Person Healthcare Experience. Nearly 80 percent of consumers now prefer in-person visits to telehealth appointments — but not without a heavy dose of digital tools. In the Connected Healthcare Report, a PYMNTS and Rectangle Health collaboration, we surveyed 2,263 consumers to examine why digital features like receiving payment notifications and test results virtually are now expected as part of the in-person patient experience.
Health360dx.com

Spanish Startup Mecwins Raises $4.7M to Develop Early Disease Detection Prototypes

NEW YORK ─ Madrid-based startup Mecwins on Thursday announced that it has raised €4 million ($4.7 million) in funding from current and new investors to support the development of diagnostic testing prototypes for the early detection of disease based on its ultra-sensitive AVAC protein detection platform. Mecwins said that under...
Businesshypepotamus.com

Woman-led Nashville healthcare startup XSOLIS is scaling after landing $75M

XSOLIS (pronounced similarly to “excellence’) this week confirmed it secured a “minority growth” investment from Brighton Park Capital, a Connecticut-based firm specializing in growth-stage healthtech firms. “This investment will be a catalyst as we continue to expand and deliver new technology solutions, creating a better healthcare experience for patients, payers,...
Indianapolis, INInside Indiana Business

Startup Accelerator Launches Two New Programs

INDIANAPOLIS - Wisconsin-based startup accelerator gener8tor is launching two new programs in Indiana this summer to support local entrepreneurs. gBETA Main Street and gBETA Autonomous Vehicles & Future of Roads, which are sponsored by the Indiana Economic Development Corp., will provide coaching and resources over the course of seven weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy