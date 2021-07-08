What Windows 11 means for the enterprise

When Windows 11 was announced in its Microsoft 365 blog, Microsoft had already promised to publish another version of Windows 10 this year (21H2). It should bring updates for Universal Print (printing in the cloud) and updates for admin and deployment tools such as Autopilot. It is still unclear whether Windows 10 should receive further new versions. It is clear, however, that some Windows 11 innovations will also find their way into Windows 10. This includes the new store, but without support for Android apps.