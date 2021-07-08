What Windows 11 means for the enterprise
Microsoft announced Windows 11 two weeks ago, and rollout is expected to begin later this year. This announcement came as a surprise, since Microsoft previously said Windows 10 would be the last version of Windows. While there's a handful of new features, it seems as though the most compelling reason to upgrade is security. Computerworld managing editor for features, Val Potter, and Computerworld contributing editor Preston Gralla join Juliet to discuss what Windows 11 means for enterprise, what makes it different from previous iterations, security updates and where Windows goes from here.www.computerworld.com
