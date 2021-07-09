I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) signs two new collaborations with emerging biotech companies in China

An FDA approval opened the doors to increased revenue. COVID-19 has had a negative impact on migraine sufferers. Investors are quickly taking notice of sales and potential. If you've ever had a migraine or know someone who has, you know it's something you would pretty much do anything to get rid of. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding (NYSE:BHVN), a commercial-stage pharma company focused on drugs that target the nervous system, is keenly aware of the relief that migraine treatment can bring to these sufferers.