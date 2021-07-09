Cancel
I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) signs two new collaborations with emerging biotech companies in China

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced the signing of two new collaborations with emerging biotech companies in China to strengthen its next-generation innovation pipeline.

www.streetinsider.com

