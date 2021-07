Golf is chock full of incredible young talent right now. Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, and Justin Thomas are all under 30 and have been dropping jaws for years on the PGA Tour. The old folks are still getting their licks in — Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, and many others are still out there killing it — but a youth movement has definitely swept over the sport. We talk a lot about the drama between Koepka and DeChambeau. We talk a lot about Jordan Spieth whenever he starts doing well, but I rarely ever hear people celebrate Collin Morikawa for all that he’s done.