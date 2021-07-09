Form 8-K Mawson Infrastructure For: Jul 05

Based on Results Provided by the Inspector of Election, Stockholders Re-Elected All Five Members of the Company's Board of Directors. SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) (“Adamis” or the “Company”) today announced that based on the Inspector of Election’s certified results from the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), each of the Company’s nominees – Howard C. Birndorf, Roshawn A. Blunt, Dennis J. Carlo, Ph.D., David J. Marguglio and Richard C. Williams – have been re-elected to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). According to the Inspector of Election’s report, stockholders approved all other proposals considered at the Annual Meeting, including the approval on an advisory basis of the compensation paid to named executive officers and the ratification on an advisory basis of the appointment of our registered public accounting firm BDO USA, LLP for 2021. The Board thanks the Adamis stockholders for their engagement and support.