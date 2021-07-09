Cancel
Form 8-K Mawson Infrastructure For: Jul 05

 11 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 5, 2021. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Economy
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 15, 2021. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its Charter) CALIFORNIA 001-13126 83-3889101. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File No.) (IRS Employer. Identification No.) 1...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as of June 30, 2021. OLD GREENWICH, Conn., July 16, 2021—Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today announced its...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Georgia. 000-12436. 58-1492391. (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)(Commission File Number)(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number) 115...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation to the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 11, 2021. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (Exact name of registrant as...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) July 13, 2021 (July 12, 2021) Infinity Energy...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. July 12, 2021. NEW PEOPLES BANKSHARES, INC. (Exact name of registrant...
FORM 6-K Report of Foreign Private Issuer Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F..X.... Form 40-F......... Indicate by...
FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 7, 2021. SIGILON THERAPEUTICS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-39746. 47-4005543.
Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
Based on Results Provided by the Inspector of Election, Stockholders Re-Elected All Five Members of the Company's Board of Directors. SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) (“Adamis” or the “Company”) today announced that based on the Inspector of Election’s certified results from the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”), each of the Company’s nominees – Howard C. Birndorf, Roshawn A. Blunt, Dennis J. Carlo, Ph.D., David J. Marguglio and Richard C. Williams – have been re-elected to the Board of Directors (the "Board"). According to the Inspector of Election’s report, stockholders approved all other proposals considered at the Annual Meeting, including the approval on an advisory basis of the compensation paid to named executive officers and the ratification on an advisory basis of the appointment of our registered public accounting firm BDO USA, LLP for 2021. The Board thanks the Adamis stockholders for their engagement and support.
This Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “Agreement”) is made and entered into by and between Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. with an address of 5750 Genesis Court, Suite 220B, Frisco, Texas 75034 (hereinafter referred to as “Seller”), and ______________________ with an address of _________________________________, (hereinafter referred to as “Buyer”). Buyer and Seller are sometimes referred to below individually as a “Party” or collectively as the “Parties”; and.
Contact:Kevin McPhaill, President/Chief Executive Officer. Porterville, CA – July 16, 2021 – Sierra Bancorp (Nasdaq: BSRR), parent of Bank of the Sierra, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 5% relative to the dividend paid last quarter. The dividend was approved subsequent to the Board’s review of the Company’s financial performance and capital for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and will be paid on August 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of July 30, 2021. Counting dividends paid by Bank of the Sierra prior to the formation of Sierra Bancorp the Company has paid regular cash dividends to shareholders every year since 1987, comprised of annual dividends through 1998 and quarterly dividends thereafter. The dividend noted in today’s announcement marks the Company’s 90th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) July 15, 2021. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): July 13, 2021. HI-GREAT GROUP HOLDING COMPANY. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Nevada 000-56200 46-2218131. (State of incorporation) (Commission...
FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant’s name into English) (Address of registrant’s principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F x Form 40-F o Indicate by check mark...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Carrier Global Corporation Announces Timothy N. White. PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 15, 2021 — Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) today announced that Timothy N. White (48) has been named President of its Refrigeration segment, effective August 16, 2021. White will succeed David Appel (65) who will remain with the Company and take on a key leadership role within the Refrigeration segment, leading the Commercial Refrigeration business.

