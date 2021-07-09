Cancel
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (07/9/21): Mizuno MP-14 irons

By Gianni Magliocco
GolfWRX
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt GolfWRX, we love golf, plain and simple. We are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buy and selling equipment.

GolfGolfWRX

What GolfWRXers are saying about the best players combo set

Here are a few posts from the thread, but make sure to check out the entire discussion and have your say at the link below. lefthack: “Nike VR Pro Combo. My KZG’s started as a combo set (split at 6/7), but I ended up full blade because they were so good to hit.”
GolfGolfWRX

GolfWRX Members Choice: Best putter of 2021

What is the best putter in 2021? At GolfWRX, we take great pride in our online community and the cumulative knowledge and experience of our members. Needless to say, that extends to their GolfWRXers views on the best putter of 2021. The bedrock of GolfWRX.com is the community of passionate...
GolfGolfWRX

Club Junkie: Back from vacation! Nikon Coolshot 50i and Tour Edge C721 irons review!

I was off last week and didn’t get a show recorded, I am sorry for that. But back this week with some club tinkering and course play talk. Then I review the new Nikon Coolshot 50i laser rangefinder. I started to really miss the red LCD display, just so easy to read. Tour Edge’s Exotics C721 irons are super forgiving and really long, but have such a soft feel and sound to them. The 4-iron has crept into my bag quietly as well.
GolfGolfWRX

WITB Time Machine: Darren Clarke’s 2011 Open Championship winning WITB

Driver: TaylorMade R11 (9 degrees) Shaft: Project X 8A3 (1/4″ long) Fairway wood: TaylorMade R9 (13 degrees) Hybrid: TaylorMade Rescue TP (19 degrees) Irons: TaylorMade Tour Preferred Forged MB (4-PW) Shaft: Project X 6.0 tipped to 6.8 (1/4″ long) Wedges: TaylorMade TP w/xFT (50, 54, 60 degrees) Shaft: Project X...
Nicholasville, KYGolfWRX

Photos from the 2021 Barbasol Championship

GolfWRX was live on site at the Barbasol Championship in Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky. We have 13 general galleries for you to peruse as well as in-hand photos of the new Callaway Jaws Full Face wedges and more. General galleries. Tuesday. Wednesday. Special galleries. Your Reaction?. Photos...
GolfGolfWRX

Phil Mickelson’s new mystery hybrid – GolfWRXers discuss

In our forums, our members have been discussing at length Phil Mickelson’s new hybrid. The new club landed in Lefty’s bag recently at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with details on the latest hybrid being mysteriously vague. “I think I found a hybrid I really love! Putting it in play this...
GolfGolfWRX

What GolfWRXers are saying about TaylorMade’s SIM Max fairway woods

In our forums, our members have been discussing TaylorMade’s SIM 2 Max fairway woods. WRXer ‘platgolf’ has been blown away by his SIM 5-wood, saying. “I have bought a lot of fairway woods looking for the goat, and that includes the latest offerings. The Sim Max 5 wood kills the ball. Par three today was out there, and no way I thought I could reach it at 190 yards. I went 20 yards past it.
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

What does the WAAC logo on Kevin Na’s shirt represent?

Kevin Na has a weird logo on his shirt, which, underneath the logo, has the letters WAAC. Now that the Las Vegas native is in contention again on the PGA Tour at the John Deere Classic, people are wondering what in the world those letters mean. As it turns out,...
GolfGolfWRX

Golf’s Perfect Imperfections: The quest for removing the ego

If Mike Tyson was more worried about what it looked like for him to get hit than actually focusing on the task at hand there is no way he would have the record he has today. The ego is the enemy of performance. Your Reaction?. GPI: If you stick with...
GolfGolfWRX

Does ‘blade shaming’ exist? – GolfWRXers discuss

In our forums, our members have been discussing “blade shaming” in golf. WRXer ‘Fairway14’ kicks off the thread, asking whether fellow members agree that blade shaming exists, saying in part. “A few months ago, longtime blade user Ricky Fowler put in his bag a set of cavity back irons. My...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

The best reasons to watch the British Open Championship in the morning

STUNNING ROYAL ST. GEORGE'S HOSTS THE 149TH OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP, THE 15TH IN ITS 127 YEAR HISTORY OF HOSTING THE OPEN. The British Open Championship is the only men's major played outside of the United States, and it's also the only one played consistently on links golf courses. For American audiences, the Open is a chance to stay up late or get up early -- or both! -- and watch some of the best players in the world compete in the game's oldest championship.
GolfGolfWRX

Players wary of ‘unfair’ Royal St. Georges

It’s the first Open Championship for two years, but a trip down south to Royal St. George’s hasn’t got every golfer excited for the week ahead, with some high-profile players not exactly thrilled with the venue. The ever candid Brooks Koepka spoke on Tuesday about the course, where he made...
MLBgolfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac: "DO NOT call it British Open because golf people will get mad!"

Paige Spiranac has tweeted her followers to not call this week's famous Open Championship as the British Open "or else golf people will get mad because they hate everything." The Open Championship, yes that's correct, is the oldest golf tournament in the world having first been staged at Prestwick in 1860. In total, there have been 148 editions of the tournament.
Golfkentlive.news

Who is Collin Morikawa's caddie and how much does Jonathan Jakovac earn?

Jonathan Jakovac may not be the most well known name in golf but the caddie is making quite the reputation for himself beside the talented Collin Morikawa. Jakovac earned a season purse that would make many people’s eyes water last year – and was helped by the stunning year the pair had together, with Jakovac on the bag, and Morikawa handling the clubs.
GolfGolf Channel

Ryder Cup update: Jordan Spieth basically in; European picture clearer

Is there any U.S. player who benefitted from the Ryder Cup being delayed a year than Jordan Spieth?. Spieth was ranked outside the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking when the original September dates for the postponed matches at Whistling Straits came and went, but now the three-time Ryder Cupper is a spot out of automatically qualifying for captain Steve Stricker’s squad.
GolfGolfWRX

2021 Open Championship: Full Viewer’s Guide

The final major of the year is upon us, with a host of players looking to get their hands on the Claret Jug for the first time in two years. Shane Lowry is still the defending champion of the event having triumphed in 2019 at Royal Portrush, and ahead of his title defence at Royal St. Georges, here’s a rundown of all the coverage you can tune in for come Thursday morning/Wednesday night!
GolfGolfWRX

Tommy Fleetwood’s caddie jabs back at Bryson in recent “fore” debate

Bryson DeChambeau has recently garnered some criticism for his response to a seemingly controversial question from a media member on Tuesday at the Open Championship. DeChambeau was asked why he never shouts “fore” when hitting a ball towards a crowd, to which he responded, “I do shout fore… You are bringing up a very controversial thing, which is unfortunate.”

