Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Announces Partnership with Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)
Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company ("HOFV") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the "Destination"), and Esports Entertainment Group ("EEG") (NASDAQ: GMBL), a full-stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports, today announced a partnership that will bring esports to the Destination.
