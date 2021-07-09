Cancel
Qilian International (QLI) Enters into Investment Agreement for Pig By-product Processing Project in Chongqing

 11 days ago

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI) (the "Company"), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, today announced that the Company, through its PRC subsidiary Chengdu Qilianshan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., has entered into an investment agreement (the "Agreement") with Chongqing Jin Tong Industrial Construction Investment Co. Ltd. ("CJT") on July 5, 2021, for the construction of a pig by-product processing facility (the "Project") in Chongqing.

