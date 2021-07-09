Qilian International (QLI) Enters into Investment Agreement for Pig By-product Processing Project in Chongqing
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Qilian International Holding Group Limited (Nasdaq: QLI) (the "Company"), a China-based pharmaceutical and chemical products manufacturer, today announced that the Company, through its PRC subsidiary Chengdu Qilianshan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., has entered into an investment agreement (the "Agreement") with Chongqing Jin Tong Industrial Construction Investment Co. Ltd. ("CJT") on July 5, 2021, for the construction of a pig by-product processing facility (the "Project") in Chongqing.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0