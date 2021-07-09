Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expands its Energy as a Service (EaaS) Business by Securing a 2 MW Long-Term Rental Contract

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pioneer Energy Services Corp. for approximately $295 million, which includes the retirement of all Pioneer Energy Services' debt. Consideration for this acquisition consists of the issuance of up to 26,275,000 shares of Patterson-UTI common stock plus payment of $30 million of cash. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals, customary closing conditions and the approval of Pioneer Energy Services' stockholders. Transaction highlights and strategic rationale include: