Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Expands its Energy as a Service (EaaS) Business by Securing a 2 MW Long-Term Rental Contract

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ: CGRN), formerly Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ: CPST) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), announced today that it signed a contract for a two megawatt (MW) long-term rental contract as it continues to expand its microturbine rental business as part of its growing Energy as a Service (EaaS) business model.

