Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ECB debated reducing stimulus in June meeting: accounts

StreetInsider.com
 11 days ago

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -European Central Bank policymakers debated a cut in stimulus at their June 10 meeting as the recovery picked up pace but eventually found "broad agreement" to maintain an elevated level of support, the accounts of the meeting showed on Friday. Facing rising borrowing costs amid a still-fledgling recovery,...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Economic Stimulus#Ecb#The European Central Bank#Reuters#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 3-German bonds catch safety bid, yields tumble to February low

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - German bond yields tumbled on Monday to the lowest since mid-February as concerns over the economic impact of surging Delta coronavirus cases drove investors to stampede into safe-haven assets. Countries worldwide are extending or re-introducing activity curbs in response to the rising infections. In Britain,...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Inflation and the Bank of England: What Its Rate-Setters Are Saying

LONDON (Reuters) - Some Bank of England officials say the time is approaching for action to fend off higher inflation as Britain reopens its economy, but others want more time to assess the risks or say the jump in prices is likely to prove temporary. Following are highlights of BoE...
Businessgo955.com

Strategy Review, tick, next? Five questions for the ECB

LONDON (Reuters) – Expected until recently to be a quiet gathering before the summer break, the European Central Bank’s July 22 meeting is shaping up to be a key event following the release of its long-awaited strategy review. Under the new strategy unveiled on July 8, the ECB will target...
Currenciespoundsterlingforecast.com

GBPEUR Could Head Lower Before ECB Rate Meeting

The GBPEUR exchange rate failed another time to hold gains above the $1.1700 level and the pair could head lower. Thursday will see the latest European Central Bank interest rate meeting and press conference. The GBP to EUR has also been moving on the latest surge in virus variant cases...
Businessinvesting.com

Euro area real yield falls to record low on Delta fears

(Reuters) - Euro area "real" yields, representing the cost of borrowing after stripping out inflation effects, tumbled on Monday to a new record low as a resurgence in COVID-19 infections threatened economic recovery. The inflation-adjusted yield for the euro area as a whole -- measured by the difference between the...
Currenciesmarketpulse.com

Euro calm, markets await crucial ECB meet

The euro has started the week with limited gains. In North American trade, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1817, up 0.12% on the day. ECB monetary policy meetings are generally tame affairs that cause limited movement in the markets. The meeting this coming Thursday is likely to be different, and could well be a market-moving event. The reason is that the ECB is expected to implement significant changes in policy. The ECB presented a strategy review earlier this week and ECB President Christine Lagarde said that there would be a review of forward guidance to align it to the strategy review. This means that we could see some important changes to forward guidance at the meeting.
Economywincountry.com

New BoE policymaker Mann says global recovery is ‘fragile’

LONDON (Reuters) – New Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann, who will join the BoE on Sept. 1, described the global economy as potentially vulnerable in a statement to British lawmakers on Monday. “The recovery from COVID is more fragile than might appear based on projections of global growth at...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Australia's Central Bank May Reverse Policy Taper Decision - Economists

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia's central bank will likely reverse its decision to taper its bond buying programme if Sydney remains in a coronavirus lockdown when the board meets on Aug.3, economists at the country's top banks said on Tuesday. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced it...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD kick-starts ECB week around 1.1800, bears in control

EUR/USD remains pressured for third consecutive day, retreats towards monthly low. Virus concerns challenge economic recovery from the pandemic. US data, indecision over Fed’s action adds to the risk-off mood. ECB’s forward guidance will be the key amid fresh inflation target. EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1792, around 1.1805, amid...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields fall ahead of the ECB policy meeting

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday ahead of Thursday’s policy meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB), while concerns about the Delta variant of the coronavirus continued to dampen risk sentiment. ECB policymakers are set for a showdown as they chart a new...
Economyinvesting.com

Lagarde’s Strategy Hints at New Era of ECB Teamwork With Germans

(Bloomberg) -- President Christine Lagarde had barely begun unveiling the European Central Bank’s new monetary policy strategy this month when she signaled that the Germans were on board. By quickly highlighting officials’ unanimous backing, she revealed the support of Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann -- validation that also underscored how the...
Businessinvesting.com

Weekly Outlook: ECB Keeps Stimulus Flowing, RBA Minutes And Early PMIs

This week’s calendar looks much lighter than the previous’ one, with only one central bank deciding on monetary policy, the ECB. Taking into account the subdued core inflation rate, the dovish remarks by several policymakers, and the change in their inflation objective, we believe that the Bank will highlight once again the need for extra-loose policy for longer.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Japan Central Bank Sees Moderate Impact From Global Commodity Inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Rising global commodity prices are likely to push up Japan's consumer inflation, though only for a temporary period, and to a smaller extent than in Western economies, the Bank of Japan said on Monday. As the inflation is driven by robust overseas demand, Japan's corporate profits will...
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

How Does A Central Bank Innovate On CBDCs When They Belong To A Currency Union? Lithuania Chose Numismatics Based NFTs

When a country belongs to a currency union, for all intents and purposes the money is exogenous to that country, in other words the central bank of the country does not control the issuance of the currency. The Eurozone, comprised of 19 countries who have adopted the Euro belong to the euro currency union. The ECB, which is governed by a president and a board of the heads of national central banks, sets the monetary policy of the zone. Even though the head of a country’s central bank has influence over the monetary policy, in practice it would be hard for any one country to influence the EU monetary policy significantly. We saw how this worked out for Greece during the Grexit furor. When sovereign debts are denominated in an exogenous currency, the interest rates on that debt is purely a function of the market, through which mechanism speculators and other operators can inflict serious harm to the nation’s economy. This is what happens when there is disconnect between the fiscal and monetary policies operating on an economy such as all the countries in the EU.
BusinessDailyFx

Euro Forecast: EURUSD Price Outlook Still Negative ECB Meeting in Focus

The European Central Bank’s Governing Council will announce its latest decision on Eurozone monetary policy this coming Thursday and all the indications are that it will be one of the last major central banks to tighten policy after the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent recovery. If that...
BusinessForbes

Three Little Birds - When Lawyers Run Central Banks

Sayin', "This is my message to you-ou-ou:" Singin': "Don't worry about a thing, worry about a thing, oh!. Every little thing gonna be all right. Don't worry!" Singin': "Don't worry about a thing" - I won't worry!. "'Cause every little thing gonna be all right" - Bob Marley & The...
Business101 WIXX

Undeterred by global inflation, BOJ to signal prolonged easy policy

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan will likely maintain its massive stimulus programme on Friday and stress that global worries over rising inflation will not distract it from efforts to shield the economy from the coronavirus pandemic’s lingering pain. A resurgence in infections led the government to impose a...
Businesshoustonmirror.com

New Zealand to reduce COVID-19 monetary stimulus

WELLINGTON, July 15 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand's central bank announced in a statement to reduce the current stimulatory level of monetary settings in order to meet its consumer price and employment objectives over the medium-term. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will halt additional asset purchases under the Large Scale...

Comments / 0

Community Policy