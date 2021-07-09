Cancel
Energy Industry

South Korean toilet turns waste into power, digital currency

By Reuters
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleULSAN, South Korea – Using a toilet can pay for your coffee or buy you bananas at a university in South Korea, where human waste is being used to help power a building. Cho Jae-weon, an urban and environmental engineering professor at the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), has designed an eco-friendly toilet connected to a laboratory that uses excrement to produce biogas and manure.

